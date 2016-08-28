Deonn Carter's father believes justice will be served in son's death

CPD has issued arrest warrants for the following (from L to R):Quamaine Thomas and Tauron Stepney. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Freddie Carter said the community support and love for his son, Deonn, was overwhelming. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Freddie Carter was overwhelmed the moment he saw a never-ending stream of people paying their respects to his son Deonn inside Cascade Hills Church on Aug. 26.

"It comforted me to a great extent to know," Carter said. "It was not surprising, but it was, just seeing a level of it, the line never stopped."



Carter also noticed how affected the law enforcement community was at the loss of a dear friend in Deonn. He believes they will do everything possible to capture those who are responsible for the crimes against Deonn.

"Deonn was one of them," Carter said. "So, whatever justice that comes out of this, it's going to be, I think it's going to be fair. I have no question in my mind."



Police have arrested three of five suspects wanted in Deonn's murder - Dequoyae Waldon, 22, Travarus Thomas, 20, and Tyquez Davis, 17. Investigators are still searching for two more suspects, Quamaine Thomas, 18 and Tauron Stepney, 18.

CPD says Thomas and Stepney are considered armed and dangerous.

Freddie says those who hurt Deonn had no idea how much his smile and heart affected so many people in Columbus.



"I'm only angry because they chose Deonn," Carter said. "They didn't know they were choosing Deonn. I don't believe that."

Carter also said he thinks the love Deonn had for people,and the love they had for him, are going to draw more people together.

"That's not going to fade, you know?" Carter said.

The arrested suspects appeared in recorder's court Saturday morning; they are scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

Deonn Carter died of a blood clot that traveled from his leg to his lung at Midtown Medical Center at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Carter was shot in the leg during an armed robbery on Aug. 9 on Armour Road.

