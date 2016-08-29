East Alabama man charged with murder of roommate

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A Valley man has been formally charged with the murder of his roommate.

Lee County Sheriff's investigators have charged Chadd Van Van Blaircom, 30, of Valley, AL, with murder and first-degree theft of property.

Blaircom is charged in connection with the death of his roommate, Jay Allen Danford, 46, at their home on 625 Lee Road 361 in Valley on Friday, Aug. 26.

On Friday, Aug. 26, at approximately 3:27 p.m. CDT, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Lee Road 361 near Lake Harding.

They found Danford at his residence in a bedroom having suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators learned that Danford’s vehicle was missing from the residence and provided the description to local law enforcement agencies. At approximately 6 p.m., Valley Police officers located the vehicle that had been involved in an accident.

Van Blaircom was with the vehicle. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center and treated for injuries believed to have been sustained as a result of the accident and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Bond has not been set at this time and Van Blaircom will be scheduled to appear for a court hearing regarding the charges within the next 48 hours.

