GA correctional officers honored for saving inmate's life

Four correctional officers in Muscogee County are receiving recognition for helping save someone's life.



"Without the training of the jail, it all couldn't be possible anyway," said Christopher Culberson.



The four men are being called heroes for helping to save the life of an inmate.



"It was spur of the moment. It wasn't really that much time to communicate. We had to react quickly," said Demarius McKelvey.



While working their shifts and getting ready for the nightly lockdown, an elderly male inmate began having a heart attack.



"The roommates came to the window and beat on it to let us know something was going on," said McKelvey.



The correctional officers quickly put their training to use.



"When we found out that we needed the AD, officer went back and grabbed it and came back as I was securing the area from the other inmates. At that point, Officer McKelvey was giving chest compressions with the help of inmates and we kept him alive until paramedics was able to get here," said Culberson.



For this heroic act, Sheriff John Darr recognized them in a special ceremony.

"It was special. He made us feel good about it. He let us know we did a good job. It's good to be recognized sometimes," said Matthew Hall.



The officers tell me the inmate has not returned to the prison but is still recovering from his heart attack in the hospital.



Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.





























