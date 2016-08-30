GA animal shelter makes pleas for forever homes amid euthanization fears

A post from the Urgent Dogs of Heard Co. Animal Control - Franklin, GA, showing the call to adopt and the available dogs that still need homes before Sept. 2. (Source: Urgent Dogs of Heard Co. Animal Control - Franklin, GA/Facebook)

FRANKLIN, GA (WTVM) – A Georgia animal shelter in desperate need of repairs took to social media to make adoption pleas for animals in danger of being euthanized.

The Heard County, GA Animal Shelter was in need of new floors and other major repairs at their facility, and would be closed for nearly two weeks.

The Facebook page run by volunteers of animal control said the floors will finally be done over Labor Day weekend, but need all of the animals out by Sept. 2, or the remaining animals will be euthanized. Requests to adopt animals on social media have been ongoing for several weeks.

“We must get every single dog and cat out of the facility by 4pm on Friday, September 2nd. Those remaining in the building will be euthanized,” a post said on Aug. 25. “There will be grinding done that causes a lot of dust and sealant placed. This needs to be done to help keep the facility clean and limit illness from things that can seep into the broken areas of the floor.”

Daily updates, including what animals are up for adoption and the cost to adopt, are given on the Facebook page.

There are three dogs and 14 cats left for adoption. The animal shelter also stopped taking in animals on Monday. There is a page for dogs and cats at the shelter.

Heard County Humane Society is also helping animal control, offering half off all adoption fees for animals currently at animal control.

If you’d like the adopt an animal, contact the Heard County Animal Control in Franklin at (706)-675-3570.

There are crowded animal shelters throughout the United States. If you want to adopt a pet, reach out to your local animal shelter or rescue and give a dog or cat a fur-ever home.

