UPDATE: All-clear given following search of armed suspect at CSU dorm

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The all-clear was given to a Columbus State University dormitory following an almost two-hour search after the school sent an alert for an armed suspect created a scare on campus. 

Columbus State University issued a Cougar Alert to its students referring to an armed suspect on campus around 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The alert said: 

CSU Police received a report of an armed suspect in Clearview Hall. Suspect description is black male, 17-19 years, dark clothes, stocking cap, medium build. Residents are encouraged to stay in their rooms. All others are encouraged to stay away from the area. Police are actively searching that area at this time.

There were no indication of shots fired or an active shooter in this incident. CSU Police, along with Columbus Police and the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, searched 268 bedrooms in 134 units for the person in question. No arrests were made and there was no report of any injuries. 

The rest of CSU's campus acted under normal operations and classes were not disrupted.

At this time, CSU police will continue to investigate by combing through surveillance footage in the dorms, as well as trying to nail down who made that call and what they saw.

“If you have a gun on campus we're going to be very diligent in trying to make sure there is no threat,” said CSU spokesman John Lester. “We did that today, door to door, room to room, to make sure there was nobody in the building that was causing a threat, or nobody in the building that was under duress.”

As we reported and as CSU officials want to stress, there never were any shots fired in the Clearview dorm.

Clearview Hall is the newest dormitory on CSU's campus. It houses 540 rooms and costs $25 million to build in three years. 

This scare comes after CSU issued a Cougar Alert about a suspect wanted in an armed robbery near campus on Aug. 22. 

CSU urges all students, faculty, and staff to get all updates from their Cougar Alert system.

