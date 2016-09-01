MOST WANTED: July 16 car thief

Columbus police are searching for a thief wanted for stealing guns.

Officers say the man broke into multiple cars in broad daylight at 3:30 p.m. on July 16 at Shooters on Milgen Road.

Officer Paul Moody says the man got away with several guns that were tucked away in those vehicles. Now he has this advice for car owners.

“Please keep your vehicles locked, please keep your firearms locked in a case and keep them out of site if they are in your vehicle,” Officer Moody said.



Take another look at this surveillance picture of the suspect.



If you know who this man is, you're asked to contact Columbus Police at (706) 653-3400.

