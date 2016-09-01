The newest Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor is...

(WTVM) - The popular Blue Bell Creamers has released a new flavor on Thursday.

The newest flavor from Blue Bell won’t be hard to spot on your next trip to the grocery store. Or will it?

Camo ‘n Cream Ice Cream, packaged in a unique carton decorated in a camouflage design created from the Blue Bell cow and girl logo, arrives in stores Thursday.

Camo ‘n Cream is a colorful combination of three great tasting ice cream flavors- Pistachio Almond, Milk Chocolate and cream cheese – swirled together in a camouflage pattern.

Camo ‘n Cream Ice Cream is a combination of three great tasting ice cream flavors- Pistachio Almond, Milk Chocolate and cream cheese. — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) September 1, 2016

“We are having a little fun with this flavor,” said Carl Breed, director of marketing for Blue Bell. “You see the camo design on everything these days, so we thought why not create an ice cream flavor that looks camouflage? The best part is these three flavors taste great together. We tried a few different combinations but chose these flavors because they complement each other so well. We think our fans will love the mixture of Pstachio Almond, Milk Chocolate, and cream cheese ice cream.”

Camo ‘n Cream is available in limited quantities in the half gallon and pint sizes.

Blue Bell offers more than 25 flavors of ice cream in the half gallon size as well as a selection of pint and cup sized items. And, additional fan favorites will be released over the next several months.

Introducing our newest creation Camo ‘n Cream Ice Cream! pic.twitter.com/LRxc3tlt8o — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) September 1, 2016

For more information about Blue Bell and for a list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.