Storm Team 9 Alert Center: What you need to know about TS Hermine

(WTVM) - From the Storm Team 9 Alert Center, here is what you need to know about Tropical Storm Hermine and its potential impact on our area:

Hermine made landfall as a hurricane at 1:30 a.m. EDT, east of St. Marks, FL, breaking the sunshine state's streak of hurricane-free days at 3.966. The storm quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it approached Tallahassee and south Georgia, but gusting winds remain a factor.

Tropical Storm Force wind gusts expected to continue across northeast FL and southeast GA through the mid-morning hours #flwx #gawx #jaxwx — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 2, 2016

Thousands of residents in north Florida and south Georgia are without power as Hermine travels north-northeast. Hermine is expected to continue its head eastward to the Carolinas.

7AM: ~45,000 out statewide (most S/SE) with >680 separate damage events. ~24k restored since midnight. #Hermine continues to cross Ga. #GAwx — Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) September 2, 2016

Hermine was classified as a hurricane just before 3 p.m. EDT by the National Weather Service.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for 56 counties ahead of the storm.

Storm Team 9 will provide up-to-the-minute coverage on the weather and its impact on the Chattahoochee Valley beginning Thursday at 5pm and into Friday.

What's a Tropical Storm?

A tropical storm is an organized system of strong thunderstorms with a defined surface circulation and maximum sustained winds of 39-73 MPH (34-63 knots). For more terms and explanations about the differences between tropical storms and hurricanes, click here.

Headed to the beach this Labor Day weekend? Here are when conditions will improve for a few beaches. pic.twitter.com/FQmYglSxcl — WTVM Storm Team 9 (@wtvmweather) September 1, 2016

