Storm Team 9 Alert Center: What you need to know about TS Hermine

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The latest National Weather Service 5-day forecast cone. (Source: National Weather Service) The latest National Weather Service 5-day forecast cone. (Source: National Weather Service)

(WTVM) - From the Storm Team 9 Alert Center, here is what you need to know about Tropical Storm Hermine and its potential impact on our area:  

Hermine made landfall as a hurricane at 1:30 a.m. EDT, east of St. Marks, FL, breaking the sunshine state's streak of hurricane-free days at 3.966. The storm quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it approached Tallahassee and south Georgia, but gusting winds remain a factor. 

Thousands of residents in north Florida and south Georgia are without power as Hermine travels north-northeast. Hermine is expected to continue its head eastward to the Carolinas. 

Hermine was classified as a hurricane just before 3 p.m. EDT by the National Weather Service. 

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for 56 counties ahead of the storm.  

Storm Team 9 will provide up-to-the-minute coverage on the weather and its impact on the Chattahoochee Valley beginning Thursday at 5pm and into Friday. 

What's a Tropical Storm?
A tropical storm is an organized system of strong thunderstorms with a defined surface circulation and maximum sustained winds of 39-73 MPH (34-63 knots). For more terms and explanations about the differences between tropical storms and hurricanes, click here

