VIDEO: Argentinian dog groomer caught dancing with canine client

Not sure how the dag feels, but Luis is enjoying it. (Source: PetShop Perrito Feliz/Facebook)

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (WTVM) – Luis Antonio Caballero is a business owner and a dancing machine.

Luis, the owner of PetShop Perrito Feliz in Buenos Aires, enjoys his work in caring for the pets of Buenos Aires. And it shows in this candid video, taken by his wife Gabriella on Aug. 22, of Luis dancing with a client.

The song of choice? The classic Love Shack by the B-52’s. Who DOESN’T want to dance to the B-52’s…with a dog. Caballero makes it look like so much fun.

The post has been watched 1.7 million times. You can watch the video here.

And this lucky pup isn't the first dog that's gotten the special treatment from Luis - it seems to be a theme at their shop.

