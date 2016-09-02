Jacy Jenkins named tourism director for Phenix City and Russell County

Phenix City and Russell County are now working together to bring more people to the area.

The city and county are joining forces and hiring a director of tourism to help drum up support for the other side of the river.

This is the first time Phenix City and Russell County has had a tourism director, and the new director is no stranger to the Chattahoochee Valley.

Phenix City and Russell County is not always known as the go-to place for fun and activities, but a new hire is planning to change that tone.

"The president of the chamber and leaders in Phenix City and Russell County area they came together and decided they needed to build up the industry and hire somebody," said Jacy Jenkins, Director of Tourism in Russell County and Phenix City.

Jacy Jenkins from Columbus is also the founder of the online site, Electric City Life. She plans to come over to Russell County and Phenix City to develop the tourism industry and fill a unique gap and bring something to this side of the river that is not already in the area.

"Imaging ideas, implementing strategic marketing, There's going to be a lot of digital. Because when people go on vacation they are not looking on a map anymore they are searching google for an experience. So we are going to continue to cultivate the attractions," said Jenkins.

Jenkins says it's still too early to make any definite plans on what will become of the area under her direction but she hopes to get the input from people in the community on what they'll like to see in Phenix City and Russell County.