Couple celebrates 57 years of marriage with 'The Notebook'-themed photo shoot

WEWOKA, OK (WTVM) – This is what everlasting love should look like.

A just-for-fun photo shoot in the theme of Nicholas Sparks’ popular novel-turned-movie The Notebook captured the love of an Oklahoma couple so perfectly, that it’s gone viral.

“Loving each other for 57 years and counting,” the Facebook post says for Clemma and Sterling Elmore’s beautiful photo shoot.

The photos, taken by Stacy Welch-Christ for Mary Evelyn Photography and arranged by the couple's granddaughter, shines a light on the couple’s special love with their handwritten notes to one another, adoring glances and sweet kisses.

One note reads: “You are my life and my true love. Love you always and forever. Clemma, you are God's gift to me and I love you. Sterling Elmore.”

Welch-Christ posted the photos to her business's Facebook page on Sept. 3 following the Friday photoshoot.

“These two very special people have left a legacy that is pretty special,” Welch-Christ wrote.

Welch-Christ says Mr. and Mrs. Elmore are the sweetest couple, and that most of the comments on Facebook have been of love and support for the inspiring couple.

"They are the literal sweetest people on earth," Welch-Christ said. "Anyone who knows them talks about what beautiful people they are."

She said that Clemma is a big fan of The Notebook, so the theme was fitting for them.

"A friend of mine suggested it actually and once it was in my head, I just knew 'The Notebook' - and that love was the most inspiring way to portray it in photos," Welch-Christ said. "Clemma told me that they love the movie."

Their 58th wedding anniversary is in February 2017.

Clemma explained why Sterling will always be her main man.

"I am a very loving person and I love to love on and hug people. When I met Sterling, he was like that and we knew we loved each other immediately," Clemma Elmore said. "Sterling is the sweetest loving person I've ever met. We tell each other that we love each other at least 10 times a day and that is what I wanted. He said that when he saw me, he knew that I was the one."

Clemma said that the key to a long-lasting marriage is: "You have to work at marriage and show love. Marriage is an inspiration if you treat it right."

Clemma said she will remember this photo shoot for the rest of her life, and that it really captured their love and moved her to tears when she saw the finished product.

The photo gallery has been shared more than 17,000 times on Facebook. To view more of the photographer’s work, click here.

