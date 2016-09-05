Ft. Benning soldier, church group helps bring hope to Baton Rouge flooded areas

Some local members of a faith-based organization spent time on Labor Day volunteering in areas affected by flooding in Baton Rouge, using the American flag to provide hope.



It may be one small gesture but a Fort Benning sergeant, his family, and other volunteers spent a few days helping out families and people in need in the weeks after the flooding.



Jared Goertzen is a volunteer with Mormon Helping Hands. He, along with thousands of others in the same group, worked on damaged homes, passed out hygiene kits, water, and food.



During the cleanup, they came across a torn up flag in the Torrey Pines community of Baton Rouge on Sunday.



After purchasing a new flag, cell phone video shows Goertzen, his sons and other volunteers properly retiring the old flag and raising the new flag.



"Any service member that has been in the Army for more than a couple years and been around the world knows what that American flag means and how it does bring hope to people. I hope that the flag we put up as they are making repairs it brings them a little bit of comfort as much as it can," said Goertzen.



Mormon Helping Hands is a program under the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints that provides community service and disaster relief to those in need.

