Columbus man dies following Labor Day BBQ assault

Joseph Davis was a custodian at Northside High School in Columbus. (Source: Muscogee County School District)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man died early Tuesday after he was assaulted at a Labor Day BBQ.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Joseph Davis, 47, was hit in the head with an object during a BBQ in south Columbus on Monday. The incident happened at a home on Bond Avenue, and three people witnessed the accident, according to police.

Bryan said that Davis was being bullied prior to the assault.

Davis was first taken to Midtown Medical Center and initial examinations showed he had swelling and bleeding of the brain. Davis was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and pronounced dead at 3:38 a.m. on Tuesday.

Davis worked as a janitor at Northside High School in Columbus.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide. The Columbus Police Department has a warrant out for the suspect's arrest.

Davis’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, GA for an autopsy.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.