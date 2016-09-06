Memorial created to honor Columbus teen hit by car, killed early Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A memorial has started for a Columbus teen who was struck and killed early Sunday morning.

The memorial for Justin "JP" Johanson, 15, is located at the flag pole at Northside High School, where he was a student. Students and faculty gathered there on Tuesday morning.

Johanson was struck and killed by a vehicle on River Road and Bradley Park Drive early Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at 4 a.m., from blunt force trauma, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office.

Officials say Johanson was lying in the road when he was struck, and by the time the driver saw him, it was too late to stop. The driver got out of the car and called authorities following the accident.

The results of Johanson's autopsy and toxicology reports have not been released at this time.

Friends and family will gather Saturday, Sept. 10 for a celebration of his life at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Columbus.

On Tuesday, the school district had support services on hand to help students cope with the loss, and those at Northside say everyone has been impacted by his death.

