Chick-fil-A offers free breakfast to current app customers

(WTVM) - Chick-fil-A is giving a free breakfast to its app users.

In an announcement on Sept. 2, the popular chain will allow current Chick-fil-A One app customers to choose between three breakfast items.

Customers can choose from the new egg white chicken grill, a Chick-fil-A biscuit, and a 3-count Chick-n-Minis.

“We know our customers are busy, and life gets even busier for families when kids head back to school,” said Michael Lage, senior manager of digital experience for Chick-fil-A. “Chick-fil-A One is all about making our customers’ experience even faster, more convenient and more personal than ever before. The best part is that through Chick-fil-A One, we’re able to say ‘thank you’ by surprising guests with their choice of a free breakfast when they’re in a hurry, and they can choose from one of our classic menu favorites like a Chicken Biscuit, or try something new on us.”

App users can take part of the free breakfast through Sept. 10. The offer is redeemable through Sept. 30.

The app launched on June 1 and it has more than 2 million downloads. The app is available on Android and iPhone.

It's the second free food offer to come since the app's launch. In the summer, new app users received an offer for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.

