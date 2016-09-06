Bama remains no. 1, Dawgs crack top 10 in latest AP top 25 poll - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Bama remains no. 1, Dawgs crack top 10 in latest AP top 25 poll

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

(WTVM) - After a crazy, jam-packed opening weekend of the 2016 college football season, the latest AP Top 25 saw a lot of changes. 

The Alabama Crimson Tide remained no. 1 following a 52-6 shellacking of Southern California and received 54 out of 61 first-place votes. 

Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and Michigan round out the top 5. The top 10 saw a number of teams lose, including Oklahoma, LSU, and Notre Dame in a thriller vs. Texas. 

Schools on the rise include the Georgia Bulldawgs swapping places with SEC East division opponent Tennessee. Tennessee fell to no. 17 following an overtime win in Knoxville vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 1. Georgia defeated ACC opponent North Carolina 33-24 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta on Saturday. 

Nick Chubb, who was named the SEC player of the week for week 1, ran for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns during his return from a brutal knee injury last season. 

The University of Houston defeated Oklahoma 33-23 and jumped all the way to no. 6 in this week's poll. Oklahoma, previously ranked no. 3 to kick off the season, fell to no. 14. 

Texas was previously unranked until a 2-overtime thriller on Sunday night left them victorious against Notre Dame. Texas's no. 11 ranking is the first appearance the Longhorns have had in the Top 25 since Charlie Strong became the head coach in 2013. Notre Dame fell from no. 10 to no. 18. 

Here is the full AP top 25

  1.  Alabama 
  2. Clemson 
  3. Florida State
  4. Ohio State 
  5. Michigan 
  6. Houston 
  7. Stanford 
  8. Washington 
  9. Georgia 
  10. Wisconsin 
  11. Texas 
  12. Michigan State 
  13. Louisville 
  14. Oklahoma 
  15. TCU 
  16. Iowa 
  17. Tennessee 
  18. Notre Dame 
  19. Ole Miss 
  20. Texas A&M 
  21. LSU 
  22. Oklahoma State 
  23. Baylor 
  24. Oregon 
  25. Miami (FL) 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

