Bama remains no. 1, Dawgs crack top 10 in latest AP top 25 poll

(WTVM) - After a crazy, jam-packed opening weekend of the 2016 college football season, the latest AP Top 25 saw a lot of changes.

The Alabama Crimson Tide remained no. 1 following a 52-6 shellacking of Southern California and received 54 out of 61 first-place votes.

Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and Michigan round out the top 5. The top 10 saw a number of teams lose, including Oklahoma, LSU, and Notre Dame in a thriller vs. Texas.

Schools on the rise include the Georgia Bulldawgs swapping places with SEC East division opponent Tennessee. Tennessee fell to no. 17 following an overtime win in Knoxville vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 1. Georgia defeated ACC opponent North Carolina 33-24 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta on Saturday.

Nick Chubb, who was named the SEC player of the week for week 1, ran for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns during his return from a brutal knee injury last season.

From a season-ending injury to Player of the Week.@FootballUGA’s Chubb named Week 1 OPOTW. https://t.co/6y5v3BANDQ pic.twitter.com/KGxgpW3c6S — SEC (@SEC) September 6, 2016

The University of Houston defeated Oklahoma 33-23 and jumped all the way to no. 6 in this week's poll. Oklahoma, previously ranked no. 3 to kick off the season, fell to no. 14.

Texas was previously unranked until a 2-overtime thriller on Sunday night left them victorious against Notre Dame. Texas's no. 11 ranking is the first appearance the Longhorns have had in the Top 25 since Charlie Strong became the head coach in 2013. Notre Dame fell from no. 10 to no. 18.

Here is the full AP top 25:

Alabama Clemson Florida State Ohio State Michigan Houston Stanford Washington Georgia Wisconsin Texas Michigan State Louisville Oklahoma TCU Iowa Tennessee Notre Dame Ole Miss Texas A&M LSU Oklahoma State Baylor Oregon Miami (FL)

