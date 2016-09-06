Softball tournament planned in honor of Deonn Carter

Friends of Deonn Carter, the man with autism who died days after he was shot during a robbery, are continuing to show support for his family.



It was said that Deonn had a love for sports, so those close to him are organizing a charity softball tournament.



The tournament "Swingin' For Deonn Carter" will be at the South Commons Fields in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 15.



The money raised from the co-ed game will be put in an account at CB&T for Carter's mother to pay off medical bills, funeral expenses and to supplement income lost from missing work.



Carter was shot in the leg during a robbery outside his apartment Aug. 9 and died unexpectedly 11 days later.



His friends say the baseball game was planned before Deonn died.



"The whole idea was when Deonn got out the hospital, he was going to come to the softball tournament because he loved the game of ball and I promised him this season I was going to pick him up and bring him to the softball game," said Reko Walton.



"He asked if he could throw out the first pitch and of course we told him yeah," said Ashley Herron.



All eight fields at south commons will be used for the tournament.



Members of the law enforcement are expected to participate.



Additionally, an opening ceremony is being planned with elected officials to start the games at 8 a.m.



Volunteers and vendors are also asked to participate.



