GA police department offers 'free' Zika screenings to bust meth users

A screenshot of the post from the Statham, GA Police Department. (Source: Statham Police Department/Facebook)

STATHAM, GA (WTVM) - A police department in Georgia is making a comical attempt to catch meth users in two states.

In a social media post on Sept. 5, the Statham, GA Police Department posted a "news alert" to its 5,154 followers - and slyly addressed meth users in two states.

"News Alert," the post begins. "If you recently purchased Meth in GEORGIA or SOUTH CAROLINA it may be contaminated with the Zika virus. Please contact your local Police Department or Sheriff's Office so they can conduct a 'Free' screening test on your Meth to make sure it is not contaminated."

The post has been shared more than 42,000 times, and many of the 2,500+ comments have been predictable.

"I wouldn't be surprised if someone did this," one person said. "After all, no one ever accused drug users of being intelligent."

Statham, GA is 17 miles west of Athens, GA.

