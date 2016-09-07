Opelika police search for runaway teen; last seen Sept. 2 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Opelika police search for runaway teen; last seen Sept. 2

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Acacia Morrisette, 17. (Source: Opelika Police Department) Acacia Morrisette, 17. (Source: Opelika Police Department)

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is looking for a teen who ran away from Lee County Youth Development Center staff. 

According to an OPD press release, Acacia Morrisette, 17, ran away from staff on Sept. 2 after she was taken to dinner at the McDonald's at 2057 Tiger Town Parkway. 

OPD has issued BOLO for her, but she has not been located. 

Morrisette is a black female, approximately 5'3", weighs 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and black/ turquoise and pink sneakers. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Morrisette, please notify the Opelika Police Department at (334)-705-5220 or (334)-705-5260 or call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334)-745-8665.

