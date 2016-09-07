Columbus man charged in fatal DUI that led to child's death

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been charged with DUI, manslaughter, and other charges in an accident that caused the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

Justin Ford, 30, of Columbus, was arrested after an accident on Hwy. 280 on the Colin Powell Parkway on-ramp in Phenix City on Aug. 28.

Police said Ford's car struck pedestrians Zaneka Huff, of Columbus, and Huff's 4-year-old child.

Both Huff and her child were initially transported to Midtown Medical Center, but the child was later airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite with severe head injuries. She passed away at the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Huff was treated for head and arm injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Ford was initially charged with DUI and two counts of first-degree assault. One of the charges has since been upgraded to manslaughter since the child's death. Ford was initially booked into the Russell County Jail but has since bonded out on the previous charges.

