Turbulent trial ends in big sentence for Columbus man accused of shooting bystander

A Columbus man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday, following a turbulent case that made its way all the way to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Ulysses Wiggins was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty in a 2016 retrial for aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Wiggins was previously convicted of killing 24-year-old Catherine Walker, who was a bystander to a 2008 argument Wiggins had with his girlfriend outside a Columbus apartment complex. Walker was fatally struck in the back and shoulder.

However, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned his conviction after Wiggins claimed he asked to represent himself in his 2010 trial, but his request was ignored by the judge.

A jury found Wiggins guilty in 2016 of some crimes related to the incident. On Wednesday the prosecution called Wiggins a repeat offender, saying Wiggins had three previous felonies on record, and asked for a maximum sentence of 30 years.

The state continued, saying Wiggins was violent, shows disregard for human life, and is a danger to the community.

The judge agreed, sentencing Wiggins to three decades behind bars, despite testimony from family who said Wiggins had a rough upbringing, and they would be willing to help him get back on track in life. Wiggins' fiancee also addressed the court, saying he is a good man.

