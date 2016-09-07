Most Wanted: Carlos Mathis

Police need your help bringing a wanted man to justice.

Carlos Mathis, 30, is the second person featured in this week’s Most Wanted.

Officer Moody says Mathis assaulted a man on June 14 at a home on Parkchester Drive and is said to be very dangerous.

If you know where Kevin Riser and Carlos Mathis may be, give CPD a call at (706) 653-3400.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this report listed Kevin Riser as a person who was wanted by law enforcement. He was arrested on Sept. 1 and is currently in Muscogee County Jail.

