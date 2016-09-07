Faculty, students remember Northside High teen killed in accident

It's been three days since a Northside High School student was hit and killed by a car on River Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 4.



Grief counselors, including the principal and other faculty members, are all helping students through their pain.



Principal Marty Richburg met Justin Patrick Johanson, also known as JP, when he was a young child.



"He was actually on my coach pitch baseball team back when he was seven years old. I got to know his mom and dad during that time," said Richburg.



JP was also a standout baseball player on his high school team and was expected to play several positions on the field. His coach says he was headed towards a successful future in the sport.



"The events of the other night are cloudy and it's not for us to speculate or judge right from wrong. It doesn't matter to me what happened other than JP is no longer with us and how we can move forward honoring him," said Coach Dee Miller, NHS baseball coach.



There will be a celebration of life for Johanson Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church at 2 p.m.



The Columbus Police Department Motor Squad said Wednesday afternoon they're still in the early stages of the investigation, pulling all their resources together to find out what happened the night Johanson died.



There are still no charges against the driver.



"We want to remember him as JP as he was. The fun loving guy who made everyone laugh told jokes, ran around. Just a great kid with a good spirit and that's how he needs to be remembered," said Richburg.



