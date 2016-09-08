PHOTOS: 'Beard-iful' display at annual beard and mustache competition

NASHVILLE (WTVM) - It was a "beard"-iful sight over Labor Day weekend in the Music City for 2016 Just for Men National Beard and Moustache Championships.

The facial hair paradise, held at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, pits beardsmen up against other beardsmen in 18 different styles of beard growing for pogonophiles everywhere.

The overall winner of the 2016 competition Taylor Weldon, who wowed the judges with his epic Verdi-style ginger whiskers. Cincinnati-native Garey Faulkner won best freestyle beard at the competition.

The winner, chosen out of the first 300 participants, receives a bouquet of beers. This year is the seventh year of the beard fest, which is also a fundraiser for charity.

"The purpose of the Nationals is to find and honor the best facial hair in America, but beardsmen from all over the world are invited to compete," the competition's Facebook page says. "A panel of distinguished judges will choose the best of the best in 18 categories ranging from the delicate Dali Moustache to the anything-goes Full Beard Freestyle. The competition is open to the public."

Photographer Greg Anderson showcased a number of the contestants in a series of hair-raising portraits.

Next year's competition will be on Nov. 11, 2017. For more information on the competition and how you can enter, click here.

