USAA to close 17 banking centers nationwide

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - USAA says it will close several 17 banking centers across the country.

In a statement, 17 centers including the location at 6501 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, will close beginning in April 2017. The location in Columbus opened in January 2014. USAA serves military members, veterans, and their families.

The closings come as more people are using digital methods of banking, says USAA Communications Director Matthew Hartwig.

"ATMs are the top reason our members visit Financial Centers, and we are at least doubling the number of cash and check deposit-capable ATM locations in these markets – allowing us to better serve our members," Hartwig said.

Hartwig said the number of banking centers will go down to four - with locations in Annapolis, MD, Colorado Springs, CO, West Point, NY and San Antonio, TX, where USAA is headquartered. Three of those cities are the homes to U.S. military academies.

"Again, this is about providing our members with world-class services and experiences when they need us, wherever they are and how they wish to interact," Hartwig said.

Information provided by Hartwig says that just 2.5 percent of USAA members use their financial centers; more than 99 percent of transactions conducted at financial centers can be done digitally or through an ATM. Also a factor - 85 percent of USAA members live outside of USAA "financial center footprints."

USAA says to make up for the closures they will double the number of ATMs in affected markets.

Hartwig says these changes will reflect the lives of USAA members.

"Our active duty members live a lifestyle that demands flexibility as they never know when new orders will come and they will have to move," Hartwig said. "Our digital-first strategy focuses on providing our members with the world class service they deserve when they want it, wherever they are and how they want to receive it."

Approximately 140 employees will be affected by these closures, and Hartwig says they plan on retaining all who wish to stay employed by USAA.

USAA has 11.7 million members and 29,500 employees worldwide.

The other locations that will be closing are:

Oceanside, CA

San Diego, CA

Arlington, VA (Washington, DC)

Tysons Corner (Washington, DC)

Columbus, GA

Atlanta

Junction City, KS

Jacksonville, NC

Fayetteville, NC

Clarksville, TN

El Paso, TX

Killeen, TX

Virginia Beach, VA (Hampton Roads)

USAA, which stands for United Services Automobile Association, was founded in 1922 when 25 Army officers decided to ensure one another's automobiles. Now the company provides home and car loans and insurance and investing, in addition to banking.

