VIDEO: GA soldier surprises son during school parade Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A very touching welcome back for a veteran who has been in Cuba for almost a year.

Christopher Williams is back from his third deployment and decided to surprise his son on Friday. A parade through the halls of Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy helped in the surprise.

His son, Jeremiah, 9, immediately recognized his dad and ran into his arms. Williams says he missed coming home to see his son and spending time with him.

"It was more than I thought it would be. It just good to see him," Williams said.

Jeremiah felt the same way.

"It was special being reunited with my dad since I haven't seen him since last year. I just missed his face," Jeremiah said.

Williams has spent nearly 20 years of active duty in the Army, Marines and Alabama National Guard. He's currently a member of the 214th Military Police Company.

Jeremiah, his mother says is a great student and big brother to his three siblings, and enjoys playing video games, watching National Geographic and watching WWE.

They plan to celebrate the homecoming at Launch Trampoline Park in Columbus very soon.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.