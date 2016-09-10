AL organization using college football to inspire children

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Thirteen children from Dothan, AL are visiting college campuses across Alabama as part of a new organization called Game Day Kids.

The organization uses donated football tickets to take children to games that otherwise may not be able to go.

“I have seen people giving lesser game tickets away. you see people saying I have four tickets to this game and we aren't going to use them so I thought there has to be a good way to put these to use,” says Game Day Kids Founder Chris Robinson.

The organization pairs two children with a family, they get to experience a college game day with hopes that it inspires them to pursue an education.

“When you take them to a campus they say hey what do I need to do to do this or I want to go here or I want to experience this and hopefully it will give them the incentive to achieve,” says Robinson.

Scott Deavers, a host family member for the organization says they just want the kids to have fun.

“So today we went to Toomer's Corner to see the new trees we are going to roll and now we are going to check out some food trucks, some cool tailgating and watch the band march and the eagle fly,” says Deavers.

Game Day kids will take around 100 children to Alabama, Auburn, and Troy University games this year but that number and a list of schools could grow.

“I want to take it where God will lead it.” says Robinson, “ If there are people who say, hey we live in Albany or Athens and we want to do this for Georgia games, that would be great.”

For more information or to get involved with Game Day Kids you can visit their Facebook page.

