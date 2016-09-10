Man arrested after 3-hour standoff in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - One man is in police custody after a three-hour standoff in the woods near River View apartments in Phenix City.

Julius Doby, 25, of Phenix City is charged with attempting to elude police, attempted murder, and trespassing. He is currently being held in the Russell County Jail.

According to the Phenix City Police Department, the incident began when officers attempted to pull Doby over near 4th Ave. for unknown reasons Saturday, Sept. 10 around noon.

Officials say Doby fired three to four shots at an officer, but no one was hit.

Police say Doby ran into the woods behind a residential home, where he stayed for nearly three hours. The SWAT Team was then called in to assist in the case.

"He shot probably four shots. When he got towards the woods he shot a few more shots at the officer," said witness Terry Moore.

Moore was sitting on the porch along with several of his relatives when police apprehended the suspect right in front of their home around 3:30 p.m.

The case remains under investigation.

