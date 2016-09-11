98th Training Division inducts new commanding general, 15 years after 9/11

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - On the 15th anniversary of September 11, one training division with a record of serving in the War on Terror will now follow a new and recently promoted commanding officer.



The main lobby inside the National Infantry Museum is where Col. Miles Davis received his promotion to brigadier general.

The ceremonies this morning were not complete without the assumption of command out on the field behind the museum.



The 98th Division, a unit within the Army Reserve, is known for developing drill sergeants, who in turn, instruct the newest group of soldiers.

Members of the 98th Division, like Drill Sgt. Markkus Brinson, understand the responsibility of being teachers, as they did when they were deployed to Iraq in 2004 to teach the middle-eastern country's army.



"It's not something that you just come into and play around with it," Brinson said. "'I want to be a soldier.' It's more than just being a soldier. It's actually taking that job and running with it. Making sure that you know how important it is."



The newly promoted Gen. Davis said he believes his new division will produce leaders who will add to the country's military history.



"They set the standard for that soldier to take forward," Davis said. "The sergeant majors, the future officers that come out of here - that's where they got their stuff from. That's the first impression they have," he said, "and that's why what we do, to me, is so important."



Davis, who traveled from Michigan with his wife, Karen, three children, two daughters-in-law, and one grandson, said he also wanted to recognize the efforts of thousands who've joined the Army since the events of September 11.



"It's definitely a day of remembrance, but it's also a day that we can look forward to with optimism," Davis said. "Especially when you see the likes of the soldiers and the civilians that are coming in to be soldiers. It gives us all kinds of hope and excitement about the future."



