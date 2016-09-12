PHOTO: GA Firefighter takes to gym to honor 9/11 first responders

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (WTVM) - A Georgia firefighter went to his local gym and exercised his ability to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Sunday marked 15 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and a first responder went to his Bodyplex location in Milledgeville in honor to participate in the National Stair Climb.

The Facebook post says:

Mike Dyer, [a] local firefighter, came into BodyPlex in honor of 9/11. He climbed 110 flights on the stair climber in [the] full fire suit. We thank you for reminding us that special people like you were lost that day and so much more continue to put their lives on the line daily for fellow Americans. Thank all of you from our families to yours. God bless. #neverforget #usa #proudtobeamerican #plexnation

This is the second type of memorial exercise to go viral. A Tennessee firefighter did the same thing at a Maryville, TN Planet Fitness over the weekend.

The walk is for the National Stair Climb, an event organized by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. In the event, firefighters climb or walk the equivalent of the World Trade Center's 110 stories to honor the fallen.

For more on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.