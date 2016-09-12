Suspect in Labor Day BBQ assault, death turns himself in - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Suspect in Labor Day BBQ assault, death turns himself in

Merrick Emory Redding (Source: Columbus Police Dept.) Merrick Emory Redding (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Police say the suspect wanted in connection to a Columbus man's death following an assault on Labor Day has turned himself in. 

Merrick Emory Redding, 51, turned himself in to police Monday night. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Redding is charged in the death of 47-year-old Joseph Davis. 

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Davis was hit in the head with an object during a BBQ in south Columbus on Monday. The incident happened at a home on Bond Avenue, and three people witnessed the accident, according to police.

Bryan said that Davis was being bullied prior to the assault.

Davis was first taken to Midtown Medical Center and initial examinations showed he had swelling and bleeding of the brain. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and pronounced dead at 3:38 a.m. on Tuesday.

Davis worked as a janitor at Northside High School in Columbus. 

