Auburn set to fill ousted Mike Hubbard's former House seat

Following a turbulent political year for Alabama, voters in Lee County will head to the polls on Tuesday for a special election to fill the vacant seat formerly held by Mike Hubbard of Auburn, the ousted Alabama speaker of the house convicted of 12 ethics charges.

Going door to door, passing out fliers, making calls, and shaking hands has been the life of the four candidates racing to fill the Alabama House District 79 seat.

Attorney Brett Smith's campaign centers on making Alabama a better place for his young daughter and family, along with all families in the Auburn area.

"Part of our practice is starting up new businesses and non-profits, also we've got a 14-month-old at home, so everything that happens in Montgomery directly affects us," said Smith.



Local business owner and Auburn native Jay Conner says he wants a true community leader to represent the people of Lee County, to get Alabama politics back on track.

"The system was set up to have a bunch of citizen legislatures go to Montgomery, serve their time, do their job, and come home," said Conner.

Veteran firefighter Joe Lovvern says he's focused on positivity, with both campaigning and looking towards growth for East Alabama.

"We've got a lot of great things going here, we don't need a lot of changes we just need to keep the momentum and spread the word across the state, and show other parts of the state some of the great things we do here," said Lovvern.



Toomer's Coffee Roasters owner and former challenger for the District 79 seat, Sandy Toomer, says his advantage as a candidate is experience and age.

"I ran two years ago, in that last race it was just myself and former speaker Hubbard and I got 40 percent of the vote in that race," Toomer said.

Polls open Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. CST.

