GA woman says baby of Marine gives salute in utero

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For one expecting mother in Columbus, she already knows that her future son or daughter will be a true patriot.

Mehgan Merriott says that during her ultrasound on Monday, she noticed her child already saluting their country.

Merriott says she's 12 weeks pregnant, and is expected to give birth in March 2017.

The happy mom says her future freedom fighter did not want to budge at first.

"The baby was being very stubborn, and did not want to wake up for the doctor to get the pictures that she needed," Merriott said. "So baby threw their hand up there! It almost made me cry - I thought it was the sweetest thing."

Her boyfriend, Robert Cooper, Jr., is a Marine and both parents and the baby's 3-year-old brother are excited to meet their future proud American.

