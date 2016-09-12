Family holds vigil for victims poisoned by carbon monoxide in Columbus home

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Family and friends of the three people who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a home on Benning Drive held a candlelight vigil. Despite the pouring rain, they set up a makeshift tent using a tarp to cover the crowd.



The vigil for 2-year-old Emiley Perez, her father, 23-year old José Alfredo Perez, and 27-year-old Edilberto Moreno started at around 8:30 p.m., with the group singing as a minister led the vigil by praying the Rosary.



Jose Perez' brother Luis explained how everything seemed normal since the family celebrated Alfredo’s birthday on Monday.



Luis was the first one to find four people inside the house Thursday morning, all affected by the carbon monoxide coming out of the gas generator.



The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirmed it was that carbon monoxide that poisoned the three victims and sent a fourth person, who relatives say is Jose Perez' sister, to Midtown Medical Center.



Before the vigil started Aide Perez, one of Perez' closest friends, said she found out from the victim's brother after he walked into the house.



"When I asked him again how was Emiley, he told me that they were dead, and I did not believe him," she said. "I just talked to Alfredo [that] night."



The crowd set up a display with large portraits of their loved ones and prayed well into the night for their eternal rest.



The priority now for the family is to send Emiley, Jose Alfredo and Edilberto back to Mexico.



Knowing transporting costs will be high, they've set up a donation fund through Wells Fargo.



If you would like to donate, call or visit any local Wells Fargo branch and ask to donate to "The Perez and Moreno Family Donation."

Funeral arrangements have been prepared for the three victims. Mass will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, at Hill-Watson-Peoples Memorial Chapel at 1605 3rd Ave in Columbus.



