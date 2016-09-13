Pet Coalition to hold second annual mega-adoption event

Each year, about 7 million pets enter shelters across the country and 3 million healthy, adoptable pets are killed because of overcrowding.



Rescue groups and private shelters are pulling animals and trying to get them into loving forever homes as fast as possible.

They say the most at-risk animals are large breed dogs.



"They are pretty much just bursting at the seams with large-bred dogs. Large-bred are the hardest to adopt out. A lot of people want small dogs and puppies. We're just trying to bring awareness to the community on how wonderful of a pet a large-bred dog can be," said Anitra Holley, volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator.



The pet coalition of six different animals rescues in Muscogee and Harris Counties are trying to create no-kill communities.



In partnership with PetSmart Stores and National Adoption Weekend, local agencies will be holding a free Mega-adoption event.



"We're all really full right now. As long as animal control is full, we're full because we are always pulling from there. All of the shelters from Columbus and Muscogee and Harris counties are pulling from our local shelters to get the euthanasia rate down," said Holley.



Members of the Pet Coalition are working together to save them all. Their goal is to adopt at least 40 dogs from the different shelters this weekend.



The event takes place at PetSmart in Bradley Park Crossing at 1591 Bradley Park Drive in Columbus on the following days:

Friday, Sept. 16 from 2 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18 12 - 6 p.m.

