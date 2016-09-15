17-year-old arrested, charged in connection with Columbus teen's death

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a teen who was hit by a car in Columbus earlier this month.

According to CPD Major J.D. Hawk, Giovanni Montesclaros was arrested Wednesday and charged with a number of charges in connection with the death of Justin "JP" Johanson, 15.

Police said that Montesclaros was arrested and accused of purchasing alcohol with a fake ID and giving the alcohol to minors, including Johanson. Montesclaros was not involved in the accident that led to Johanson's death.

Hawk said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Johanson was hit and killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 by another driver. At the time of the accident, officials said Johanson was lying in the roadway when a driver was traveling near River Road and Bradley Park Drive hit and killed him. Officials said the driver got out of the car and immediately called 911.

Johanson was a student at Northside High School.

Montesclaros is charged with purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors, providing false statements and writings, furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age, possessing a false identification document, attempting to purchase alcohol by misrepresenting identity. According to the Muscogee County Jail, Montesclaros bonded out of jail on Wednesday.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

