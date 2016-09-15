Death penalty sought in Renee Eldridge murder trial

The suspect accused in the murder of a 25-year-old Columbus woman learned he will face the death penalty at trial.

Stacey Gray, 45, was in a Chambers County courtroom on Thursday for a hearing, where he learned prosecutors will seek lethal injection as a possible sentence if he's convicted in the capital murder kidnapping and capital murder-rape of 25-year-old Renee Eldridge.

Eldridge's family was also in court.

The Chambers County District Attorney's office confirmed earlier this year that they would seek the death penalty in the capital murder case. Gray was indicted on Feb. 12.

Eldridge was discovered missing from her home on 46th Street in Columbus on July 4, 2015. Her body was later found in the Osanippa Creek under the Hopewell Road Bridge on July 7.

Gray was quickly developed as a suspect and arrested days later after a massive manhunt in Macon County, AL.

Coming up in our evening newscast: Elizabeth White has an exclusive interview with the suspect as he's led from the courtroom.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.