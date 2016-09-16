AU president Dr. Jay Gogue announces retirement Friday

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn University President Jay Gogue announces his intent to retire at Friday's Board of Trustee meeting.

Dr. Jay Gogue's Auburn career started long before he was selected as the university's 18th president. The AU alum earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in horticulture before earning a doctorate in that field from Michigan State University.

Dr. Gouge is a native of Waycross, GA.

Since returning as president in July 2007, Dr. Gogue has worked to improve the academic strength of Auburn's student body and encouraged research and outreach.

The university's office of communications released this statement, stating that Gouge informed the board of his decision and advised them to begin looking for a replacement right away. No timetable was set for his retirement.

“Susie and I have had a blast at Auburn the past 10 years,” Gogue said. “We’re not going anywhere, but we decided it’s time to step down as president next year and begin the next phase of our lives.”

Three trustees - Raymond Harbert, Sarah Newton, and Mike DeMaioribus - will represent the board on the search committee and work with the firm R. William Funk and Associates.

