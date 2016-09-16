Coach raising funds to improve Carver's baseball field in memory of David Pollard

Coach David Pollard was planning to make several improvements to the field before he died in April. (Source: Irisha Jones/WTVM)

David Pollard spent many days coaching the boys on his team on the baseball field at Carver High School.

Pollard was planning to make several improvements to the field before he died when his car was hit by another car in April.

In June, assistant coach Andy Hicks became the head coach of the team and he wants to carry on with the plans he and Pollard talked about so many times during the years.

Hicks says the team is in need of their own locker room and indoor practice facility to make the experience of playing on the field better for the team. Through various fundraisers, he and the team has only raised close to $1,500 of the $125,000 needed.

"I would like to put a washer and dryer in there as well so the team can wash uniforms after the game and everything will be in their lockers at school instead of bringing it home and trying to find people to get their jerseys to. This is something for them to be proud and excited about. This was Coach Pollard's idea to begin with before I ever got here. So I'm just trying to make sure that stuff happens because me and him talked about it before his accident," said Andy Hicks, Carver High School Head Coach.

The team also is in the process of completing a memorial in memory of Pollard in the near future.

The field was unofficially re-named David Pollard Memorial Field during the last game in the spring.

If you want to help with donations, you can visit the GoFundMe page called David Pollard Field Needs.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.