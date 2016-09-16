Attempted suicide survivor launches Columbus non-profit to help save lives

Joanne Spencer is launching her own Columbus-based nonprofit called "There is Life" dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness. (Source: Georgia Ellyse/WTVM)

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and it also marks the launch of a new Columbus organization dedicated to tackling the issue of saving lives.

Joanne Spencer attempted suicide but lived to share her story with the Chattahoochee Valley.

"I wanted the pain to end so that's why I tried to commit suicide. I hit rock bottom and that's when I realized I needed help," said Spencer.

At the age of 15, a rough upbringing and toxic relationships triggered depression, destroying Spencer's dreams and killing her desire to live.

"I use to cut myself. I took pills," said Spencer.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people.

"The thoughts of suicide came from feeling like I didn't have anything to offer, that I wasn't good enough," says Spencer.

Spencer, surviving an attempt to end her life, says now she wants to dedicate the rest of her life to helping others avoid going down that same dark road.

Partnering with mental health experts, Spencer is launching her own Columbus-based nonprofit called "There is Life" dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness.

"If we talk about people will be brave enough to say hey, you know, I need help. Can you help me?" says Spencer.

Spencer's organization will hold their inaugural event Saturday, September 24th, at the Macon Road library in Columbus.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.