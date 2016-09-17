2 pedestrians hit and killed on Hwy. 431 S Saturday morning

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City Police are investigating after two people were hit and killed by a car Saturday morning.

The accident happened near the Waffle King and Quality Inn early Saturday morning in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Pkwy. on Hwy. 431 S.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry has identified the victims as 37-year-old Corinthian Jackson and 47-year-old Robert Jones of Phenix City.

Both men were crossing the road walking when they were hit. A Mercedes Sports SUV was on scene when the crash occurred and the driver was questioned.

Both bodies will be transported to Montgomery for an autopsy.

