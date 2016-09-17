Many gas stations across Alabama without fuel

(WTVM) – We are getting a lot of messages about gas stations in East Alabama running out of gas, which could be an effect of a pipeline spill in Alabama.

This comes after a report out Friday that a leak in the Colonial Pipeline in Shelby County, Alabama may cause prices to rise across the southeast and leave some stations without fuel.

Colonial Pipeline expects the line to be shut down until next week while repairs are being made. About 6,000 barrels of oil have spilled since the leak was discovered on Sept. 9

Viewers are commenting on the Elizabeth White WTVM Facebook page that stations in Notasulga, Tallassee, Valley, and even Auburn are out of gas.

The Kroger gas station in Tiger Town is also out of gas. News Leader 9's Brandon Etheredge spoke with managers who confirmed that their shortage is a direct result of the Colonial Pipeline gas leak and that all of their suppliers directly pull fuels from the pipeline.

There has been no estimate given on how long it will take for gas to return to the Kroger gas station.

Earlier this week, Alabama Governor Robert Bentley declared a state of emergency and is asking that federal regulations be lifted to speed up transportation of gasoline so they can clean up the spill.

