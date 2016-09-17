Strike up the band: A look at AU's marching band

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - No college football game would be complete without the marching band. At Auburn University, band members take the job of pumping up the team very, very seriously.

Spending around six hours practicing during the week and nonstop performances on game day, members of the Auburn University Marching Band (AUMB) look at each week as their biggest game yet.

“We treat every game the same,” says AUMB Drum Major Jonathan Corana, “This week we just really want to impress our crowd.”

The band, which consist of 380 members, strives to do more than just play music each Saturday.

“We are a preforming group, we want to perform at a really high level and we want to provide a lot of spirit to our stadium and support our team.” Marching Band Director Dr. Corey Spurlin explains, “We also want these students to have the great experience to learn things they can use for the rest of their lives and we want to be great ambassadors for the university.”

The AUMB, like Auburn, has many unique traditions. After completing game day practice the ensemble forms a circle in the middle of the band field to sing the Alma Mater followed by a big “WAR EAGLE!”

Veteran band members say there is nothing quite like game day in Auburn.

“You would think that you would get used to it but with the atmosphere being as crazy and awesome as it is every time you go out there you get those nerves,” says majorette Ashley Harris.

The band is looking forward to the completion of several construction projects at their practice facility. A new artificial turf field was installed this summer; changing rooms and a new storage building and are under construction.

The projects are expected to be complete in December.



