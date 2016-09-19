WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel's 2016 Primetime Emmys monologue

Host Jimmy Kimmel hands an Emmy award to Jeffrey Tambor during the opening of the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WTVM) - The 2016 Primetime Emmys were held on Sunday night in Los Angeles and this year's host, late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back in his monologue.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host joked on Marcia Clark, blamed reality TV showrunner Mark Burnette for Donald Trump's presidential run, diversity in Hollywood, and Dame Maggie Smith, who he called "Downton Absent."

You can watch the monologue by clicking here.

But that wasn't Kimmel's only joke, his mom made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the entire crowd., The sandwiches were handed out to the star-studded audience by the kids from Netflix's Stranger Things.

Kimmel also pranked the crowd following a commercial break when the announcer said Dr. Bill Cosby would be presenting the next award.

"I just wanted to see what you all would do," Kimmel quipped to an uncomfortable crowd.

And in their long-running gag, actor and Kimmel nemesis Matt Damon came on stage to roast Kimmel about losing the best variety show award to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Some of the big winners from the 2016 Emmys were The People vs. O.J. Simpson, Veep, and Game of Thrones.

To see a full list of winners, click here.

