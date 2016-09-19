REPORT: Kmart to close 64 stores in 28 states

(WTVM) - A new batch of Kmart stores will be closing across the U.S. just months after more than 60 struggles stores were shuttered.

According to Business Insider, Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart and Sears, will close 64 locations in 28 states by mid-December.

In April 2016, Sears Holdings announced that the company would close 68 Kmart and 10 Sears locations over the summer.

The closures came as an acceleration to close "unprofitable stores."

"The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take aggressive actions to strengthen our company, fund our transformation and restore Sears Holdings to profitability," said Edward S. Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sears Holdings in April. "We're focusing on our best members, our best categories, and our best stores as we work to accelerate our transformation."

The report from Business Insider says that employees at the affected stores have been notified, and liquidation sales will begin on Sept. 22.

The locations in this round of closures include, according to Business Insider:

Lawton, OK

Merrillville, IN

Springfield, IL

Houma, LA

New Lenox, IL

Panama City, FL

Gardendale, AL

Binghamton, NY

Elkhart, IN

Chicago, IL

Nashville, TN

Sierra Vista, AZ

Wytheville, VA

Martinsville, VA

Kearney, NE

Jackson, MI

Joliet, IL

Augusta, GA

Salt Lake City, UT

Canton, OH

Cheektowaga, NY

Yakima, WA

Fenton, MI

Oak Ridge, TN

Clarksville, TN

Burnham, PA

Macomb, IL

Riverton, WY

Manistee, MI

Byron Center, MI

Mentor, OH

Thornton, CO

Burlington, NC

Memphis, TN

Lubbock, TX

Tinley Park, IL

Scottsbluff, NE

New Iberia, LA

Harlingen, TX

Pikeville, KY

Grand Rapids, MI

Moorhead, MN

Sioux Falls, SD

Jonesboro, AR

West Valley City, UT

Waipahu, HI

Indio, CA

Craig, CO

Fontana, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Natchez, MS

Hixson, TN

Alpena, MI

Deming, NM

Lafayette, IN

Abilene, TX

Mount Airy, NC

Great Barrington, MA

West Saint Paul, MN

Cullman, AL

Sault Saint Marie, MI

Springdale, AR

Smyrna, TN

Cody, WY

We've reached out to Sears Holding for comment on this story.

