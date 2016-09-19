Uber to officially launch in Columbus on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The popular ride-sharing service Uber will officially launch in Columbus on Tuesday.

It was first announced last month that Uber would arrive in Columbus. An Uber spokesperson originally set the launch date for Sept. 21.

The app-based transit service - an alternative to the traditional taxi - is in more than 500 cities worldwide.

"Uber will soon bring safe, affordable transportation options and flexible work opportunities to Columbus,” said Luke Marklin, Uber's General Manager in Georgia. “We've heard great interest from the Columbus community for the reliable way to get home safely at the tap of a button that Uber provides."

New users can sign up for Uber by downloading their app and apply code COLUMBUS16 for up to $20 off your first ride.

