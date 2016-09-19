Potential drivers sign up days before Uber launches in Columbus

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - The demand for Uber hasn't just been coming from potential riders.



More than 60 people stopped by the Cunningham Center at Columbus State University on Monday afternoon. Some followed up on their Uber driver applications, while others started filling theirs out.

The biggest draw for these residents is that Uber allows drivers to supplement their current incomes.



In other words, the money they earn driving Uber, which is a percentage of the total fare made each individual ride, can go to paying bills or serve as disposable income like shopping money, movies, sports events, among others.



Alexander Yue, a 22-year-old pre-med student at CSU, said he wants to work for Uber because of the flexible schedule that he and all other drivers can organize.



"I'm looking for a little extra side income," Yue said. "I have a girlfriend in Atlanta. Between 17 credits and having a girlfriend in Atlanta and all that stuff, it's good to have a job where you can make your own schedule, which I think is really cool."



Yue also said the process for applying as an Uber driver was fairly simple. From the comfort of home, he sent pictures of his drivers license, auto insurance and vehicle registration - the three main requirements listed on an Uber application.



Yue and several others at the Cunningham Center submitted their applications weeks ago, which gave the Uber team time to conduct its background checks on candidates.

This allowed the Georgia Uber team to make sure drivers are cleared to take passengers around town.

