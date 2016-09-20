Taylor Co. superintendent terminated following 3-2 school board vote

Gibson as he took over for Taylor County schools superintendent in 2013. (Source: WTVM)

TAYLOR COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Following a meeting on Monday night, Taylor County School Board officials have confirmed that Dr. Gary Gibson is out as the school's superintendent.

A statement released to News Leader 9 says his contract was terminated following a 3-2 school board vote at the meeting. Gibson had held the position since 2013. Teachers and parents have reached out to News Leader 9 and called Gibson's departure "unfair."

The reasoning for the termination was not revealed.

As many as 40 people protested outside of the Taylor County Schools building Tuesday morning following the decision.

Taylor County Schools released a statement from assistant superintendent Jennifer Albritton on Tuesday, saying:

Last night, the board voted 3 to 2 to terminate the contract of the Superintendent, Dr. Gary Gibson. In another motion, the board voted 3-2 to appoint a former superintendent, Mr. Norman Carter, as interim superintendent.

Albritton told News Leader 9's Emilie Arroyo that this is the only statement Taylor County School officials on Gibson's departure.

Gibson was formerly the athletic director for Muscogee County Schools.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.