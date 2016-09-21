2 Lee Co., AL schools take extra precautions after Facebook clown threat

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Beauregard High School is taking heightened security measures following a social media threat from a person acting as a clown.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that the high school is not on lockdown, but extra school resource officers are at the school and are aware of the social media threat. The threat was also directed to Beauregard Elementary School.

The threat was written by someone on Facebook under the name "Kaleb Klown."

Lee County Schools Assistant Superintendent Jason Wright said school officials were made aware of the social media threat around 7:30 a.m., and automated phone messages were sent out to parents making them aware of the posts and of the additional police presence on school grounds.

Opelika Police is also aware of the situation, and Sheriff Jones says the sheriff's department and OPD are conducting a joint investigation on this post. Law enforcement says there is no evidence of the alleged threats made on social media will be carried out.

Sheriff Jones called the actions of the person behind this social media threat "deliberate idiocy."

Becky Brown with the Opelika City Schools released a statement saying: "The Opelika City Schools are aware of the information and have notified the local authorities. The schools are taking the necessary precautions."

Several parents have checked their students from the school.

The Opelika Police Department released this statement, saying:

Earlier today the Opelika Police Department received information concerning a potential threat by “Kaleb The Clown”, directed toward Opelika High School. A similar threat was also received directed toward the Lee County School System. Working together with the Opelika City School System and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department additional security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all children in the school system. Opelika Police Department Investigators are working closely with Investigators from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department to identify the person(s) responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Investigative Services Division of the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5220 or to call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Department Investigations at (334) 737-7143.

