GA ranked in top 10 of states where women are murdered by men

(WTVM) - In an annual report from the Violence Policy Center, the state of Georgia has the eighth-highest rate of women being killed by men.

The study comes ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The information is based on homicides involving one female murder victim and one male offender and data from the FBI's Supplementary Homicide Report. The study is also based on statistics from 2014, the last year where the FBI's statistics were available.

It is the 19th year of the published study entitled When Men Murder Women.

Nationwide, the study finds that 93 percent of women killed by men were murdered by an acquaintance. The study also says the weapon most used in these crimes was a gun.

In 2014, 1,600 women were killed by men.

"Nine out of 10 victims knew their offenders. Of the victims who knew their offenders, 63 percent were wives or other intimate acquaintances of their killers. Thirteen times as many females were murdered by a male they knew than were killed by male strangers," the report says.

The report also says that in most instances, the woman's death does not come in addition to another felony, but stems from an argument between the man and the woman.

The study also shows that in 2014, the rate of women being murdered by men in these types of instances has dropped 31 percent - 1.57 per 100,000 in 1996 to 1.08 per 100,000 in 2014.

“Women are almost always killed by someone they know, and the majority are victims of domestic homicide. Local, state and national policymakers must make preventing domestic violence a priority,” states VPC Legislative Director Kristen Rand. “Guns in the hands of abusers can escalate domestic violence to homicide in the blink of an eye. Removing guns from a domestic violence situation is crucial.”

The top 10 list is as follows:

Alaska - 3.15 per 100,000 Louisiana - 2.15 per 100,000 Nevada - 1.98 per 100,000 Oklahoma - 1.94 per 100,000 South Carolina - 1.73 per 100,000 New Mexico - 1.71 per 100,000 South Dakota - 1.65 per 100,000 Georgia - 1.62 per 100,000 Tennessee - 1.58 per 100,000 Texas - 1.44 per 100,000

"The study urges state legislators to adopt laws that enhance enforcement of federal legislation and ensure that guns are surrendered by or removed from the presence of abusers," the report says.

To view the full report, click here.

